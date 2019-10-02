Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) to pay $0.00 on Oct 23, 2019; Labarge (LB) Has 1.12 Sentiment

Labarge Inc (LB) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.24, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 164 active investment managers increased and started new positions, while 147 sold and reduced their holdings in Labarge Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 180.51 million shares, up from 179.06 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Labarge Inc in top ten positions increased from 3 to 5 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 41 Reduced: 106 Increased: 114 New Position: 50.

Gold Resource Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) is expected to pay $0.00 on Oct 23, 2019. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) shareholders before Oct 10, 2019 will receive the $0.00 dividend. Gold Resource Corp’s current price of $3.02 translates into 0.06% yield. Gold Resource Corp’s dividend has Oct 11, 2019 as record date. Sep 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.02. About shares traded. Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) has declined 45.69% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GORO News: 19/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Increases Gold Reserves by 135% Announcing Maiden Mineral Reserve for lsabella Pearl Gold Project, Mineral County, Nevada; 23/04/2018 – DJ Gold Resource Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GORO); 15/05/2018 – Gold Resource Corp Receives Final Permit and Bd Approval for Isabella Pearl Gold Project, Mineral County, Nevada; 15/05/2018 – GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION RECEIVES FINAL PERMIT AND BOARD APPROVAL FOR ISABELLA PEARL GOLD PROJECT, MINERAL COUNTY, NEVADA; 08/03/2018 Gold Resource Corporation Fourth Quarter and Year-End Conference Call; 12/03/2018 – GOLD RESOURCE BUYS COUNTY LINE GOLD PROPERTY IN MINERAL, NYE; 01/05/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Reports First Quarter Net Income of $0.10 Per Share, Maintains 2018 Production Outlook; 08/03/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Updated Mineral Reserve Substantially Increases Oaxaca Mining Unit’s Mine Life; 12/03/2018 – Gold Resource Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Acquires County Line Gold Property in Mineral and Nye Counties, Nevada

Analysts await L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 81.25% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.16 per share. LB’s profit will be $8.29 million for 159.08 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by L Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -87.50% negative EPS growth.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd. holds 10.98% of its portfolio in L Brands, Inc. for 1.66 million shares. Makaira Partners Llc owns 2.66 million shares or 10.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pacifica Capital Investments Llc has 4.12% invested in the company for 341,167 shares. The Florida-based Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc has invested 3.12% in the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V., a Netherlands-based fund reported 778,452 shares.

L Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womenÂ’s intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, and accessories. The company has market cap of $5.28 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: VictoriaÂ’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. It has a 9.2 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include loungewear, bras, panties, swimwear, athletic attire, fragrances, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, home fragrances, handbags, jewelry, and personal care accessories.

The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $19.09. About 4.21M shares traded. L Brands, Inc. (LB) has declined 16.40% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.40% the S&P500. Some Historical LB News: 23/05/2018 – L BRANDS SEES 2Q EPS 30C TO 35C, EST. 41C; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms L Brands, Inc.’s IDR at ‘BB+’; Outlook Revised to Negative; 23/05/2018 – L BRANDS INC LB.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.70 TO $3.00; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Exits L Brands, Cuts Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – L BRANDS INC LB.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $45 TARGET PRICE; 23/05/2018 – L BRANDS 1Q L BRANDS STORES & DIRECT COMP +3%, EST. +2.6%; 17/05/2018 – L BRANDS – PROPOSAL TO AMEND CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION TO REMOVE SUPERMAJORITY VOTING REQUIREMENTS DID NOT RECEIVE SUFFICIENT VOTES TO BE APPROVED; 12/04/2018 – L BRANDS INC – NET SALES OF $1.874 BLN FOR NINE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 7, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 9 PERCENT; 23/05/2018 – L BRANDS SEES 2Q EPS 30C TO 35C; 08/03/2018 – L Brands Reports February 2018 Sales

More notable recent L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “L Brands: Scripting A Turnaround – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “L Brands Invites You to Listen to Webcast of Investor Update Meeting on Sept. 10, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “L Brands Analyst Day Has Wall Street Playing Wait-And-See On Victoria’s Secret Turnaround – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Freeport-McMoRan: Don’t Lose Faith – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “FINAL DEADLINE ALERT – L Brands, Inc. (LB) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action and Deadline: September 23, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. The company has market cap of $198.07 million. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. It has a 71.9 P/E ratio. The company's flagship property is the El Aguila project comprising 19 mining concessions aggregating approximately 30,215 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.18, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 12 investors sold Gold Resource Corporation shares while 23 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 27.60 million shares or 0.46% more from 27.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 18,818 were accumulated by Citigroup Inc. California Employees Retirement System, California-based fund reported 59,500 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0% invested in Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) for 81,355 shares. Natl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO). Parametric Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO). Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) for 882,809 shares. Citadel Advisors has invested 0% in Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO). Fuller And Thaler Asset Management holds 0.04% or 992,260 shares. 9,429 were reported by Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO). Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO). Moreover, Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO). First Limited Partnership accumulated 113,008 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $88,563 activity. 8,000 shares valued at $23,730 were bought by Patterson Gregory A on Monday, May 20. On Thursday, June 20 Perry Kimberly C bought $64,800 worth of Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) or 20,000 shares.

More notable recent Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Gold Resource Corporation’s (NYSEMKT:GORO) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEMKT:GORO) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Gold Resource Corporation’s (NYSEMKT:GORO) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Gold Resource (NYSEMKT:GORO) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why We Like Gold Resource Corporationâ€™s (NYSEMKT:GORO) 14% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.