Gold Resource Corporation (GORO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

We are contrasting Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) and Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Gold companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Resource Corporation 4 2.08 N/A 0.08 44.87 Royal Gold Inc. 93 18.18 N/A 1.50 76.20

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Royal Gold Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Gold Resource Corporation. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Gold Resource Corporation is currently more affordable than Royal Gold Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Gold Resource Corporation and Royal Gold Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Resource Corporation 0.00% 3.7% 3% Royal Gold Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 3.5%

Risk and Volatility

Gold Resource Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.09 beta. Competitively, Royal Gold Inc. is 77.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.23 beta.

Liquidity

Gold Resource Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Royal Gold Inc. which has a 5.4 Current Ratio and a 5.1 Quick Ratio. Royal Gold Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Gold Resource Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Gold Resource Corporation and Royal Gold Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Resource Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Royal Gold Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Royal Gold Inc.’s average price target is $100, while its potential downside is -14.14%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.2% of Gold Resource Corporation shares and 81.7% of Royal Gold Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.7% of Gold Resource Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Royal Gold Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gold Resource Corporation -7.47% 13.97% 0% -20.75% -45.69% -10.25% Royal Gold Inc. -3.47% 13% 35.52% 33.47% 35.85% 33.63%

For the past year Gold Resource Corporation had bearish trend while Royal Gold Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 12 of the 11 factors Royal Gold Inc. beats Gold Resource Corporation.