Gold Resource Corporation (GORO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

This is a contrast between Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Gold and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Resource Corporation 4 1.94 N/A 0.08 44.87 Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd 11 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gold Resource Corporation and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Resource Corporation 0.00% 3.7% 3% Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gold Resource Corporation and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 47.2% and 70.36% respectively. Insiders held 1.7% of Gold Resource Corporation shares. Comparatively, 20.91% are Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gold Resource Corporation -7.47% 13.97% 0% -20.75% -45.69% -10.25% Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd -2.32% 14.67% 14.79% 22.79% 24.21% 34.4%

For the past year Gold Resource Corporation had bearish trend while Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd had bullish trend.

Summary

Gold Resource Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties and streams, and similar interests in the Americas. It has 5% net smelter returns (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic property located in the province of QuÃ©bec, Canada; and 2% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Ã‰lÃ©onore mine situated in the James Bay area in QuÃ©bec, Canada. The company also holds 50 royalties in QuÃ©bec, Ontario, and other areas in Canada. In addition, it has interests in exploration and evaluation projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt, the James Bay area, the Cariboo mining district, and the Guerrero Gold Belt in Mexico; and a portfolio of royalties, options on royalties, and rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects primarily in Canada, and the United States. The company is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.