Gold Resource Corporation (GORO)’s Financial Results Comparing With McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX)

Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) and McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) compete with each other in the Gold sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Resource Corporation 4 2.25 N/A 0.08 44.87 McEwen Mining Inc. 2 6.05 N/A -0.15 0.00

Demonstrates Gold Resource Corporation and McEwen Mining Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Resource Corporation 0.00% 3.7% 3% McEwen Mining Inc. 0.00% -10% -8.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.09 beta indicates that Gold Resource Corporation is 9.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, McEwen Mining Inc. is 141.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.41 beta.

Liquidity

Gold Resource Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, McEwen Mining Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. McEwen Mining Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Gold Resource Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Gold Resource Corporation and McEwen Mining Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Resource Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 McEwen Mining Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of McEwen Mining Inc. is $3.85, which is potential 117.51% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gold Resource Corporation and McEwen Mining Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.2% and 28.2%. Insiders owned 1.7% of Gold Resource Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of McEwen Mining Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gold Resource Corporation -7.47% 13.97% 0% -20.75% -45.69% -10.25% McEwen Mining Inc. -11.73% 4.85% 22.7% -3.35% -24.78% -4.95%

For the past year Gold Resource Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than McEwen Mining Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Gold Resource Corporation beats McEwen Mining Inc.

McEwen Mining Inc. explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold, silver, and copper ores in Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. Its principal asset consists of a 49% interest in the San JosÃ© mine in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The companyÂ’s principal assets also include 100% interest in the El Gallo 1 mine and El Gallo 2 project in Sinaloa, Mexico; the Gold Bar project in Nevada, the United States; and the Los Azules copper project in San Juan, Argentina. It covers an area of approximately 1,132 square miles and comprises 137 mining concessions consisting of 69 approved mining claims; 52 claims that are in the application process for mining claim status; and 16 are for exploration only. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.