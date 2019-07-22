Gold Resource Corporation (GORO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Both Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) and Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) are Gold companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Resource Corporation 4 2.09 N/A 0.08 40.25 Gold Standard Ventures Corp 1 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gold Resource Corporation and Gold Standard Ventures Corp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gold Resource Corporation and Gold Standard Ventures Corp’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Resource Corporation 0.00% 3.7% 3% Gold Standard Ventures Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 40.7% of Gold Resource Corporation shares and 18.03% of Gold Standard Ventures Corp shares. About 1.5% of Gold Resource Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 42.72% of Gold Standard Ventures Corp shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gold Resource Corporation -5.01% -18.27% -27.96% -21.46% -40.37% -19.5% Gold Standard Ventures Corp 0.96% 3.96% -16.67% -27.08% -32.69% -16%

For the past year Gold Resource Corporation was more bearish than Gold Standard Ventures Corp.

Summary

Gold Resource Corporation beats Gold Standard Ventures Corp on 7 of the 8 factors.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 52,731 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada. As of March 30, 2017, the company owns or has an option on the ownership of 29,103 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights in the form of patented or unpatented lode (claims); and a 23,628 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights secured or controlled by a contractual interest in private surface and mineral property. Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.