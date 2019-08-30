Gold Resource Corporation (GORO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) and Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Gold. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Resource Corporation 4 2.08 N/A 0.08 44.87 Coeur Mining Inc. 4 1.97 N/A -0.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gold Resource Corporation and Coeur Mining Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Gold Resource Corporation and Coeur Mining Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Resource Corporation 0.00% 3.7% 3% Coeur Mining Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -4.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.09 beta means Gold Resource Corporation’s volatility is 9.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Coeur Mining Inc.’s 6.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.94 beta.

Liquidity

1.3 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gold Resource Corporation. Its rival Coeur Mining Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1 respectively. Coeur Mining Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Gold Resource Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Gold Resource Corporation and Coeur Mining Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Resource Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Coeur Mining Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the consensus target price of Coeur Mining Inc. is $5.42, which is potential 0.37% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gold Resource Corporation and Coeur Mining Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.2% and 73.2% respectively. About 1.7% of Gold Resource Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Coeur Mining Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gold Resource Corporation -7.47% 13.97% 0% -20.75% -45.69% -10.25% Coeur Mining Inc. -4.37% 13.86% 34.5% -8.55% -31.95% 2.91%

For the past year Gold Resource Corporation had bearish trend while Coeur Mining Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Gold Resource Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Coeur Mining Inc.

Coeur Mining, Inc. owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. The company holds interests in the Palmarejo silver and gold mine located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. It also owns interests in the San BartolomÃ© silver mine in Bolivia; the Endeavor zinc, lead, and silver mine located in Australia; the La Preciosa silver-gold exploration project in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the Joaquin silver-gold exploration project located in the Santa Cruz province of southern Argentina. Coeur Mining, Inc. markets its silver and gold concentrates to third-party refiners and smelters in the United States, China, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.