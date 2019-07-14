Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) is a company in the Gold industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.7% of Gold Resource Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.29% of all Gold’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Gold Resource Corporation has 1.5% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.28% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Gold Resource Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Resource Corporation 0.00% 3.70% 3.00% Industry Average 8.77% 5.34% 2.28%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Gold Resource Corporation and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Resource Corporation N/A 4 40.25 Industry Average 41.67M 475.17M 74.06

Gold Resource Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Gold Resource Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Resource Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 1.80 1.73 2.57

As a group, Gold companies have a potential upside of 155.28%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gold Resource Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gold Resource Corporation -5.01% -18.27% -27.96% -21.46% -40.37% -19.5% Industry Average 2.79% 3.93% 9.82% 27.06% 20.57% 20.33%

For the past year Gold Resource Corporation has -19.50% weaker performance while Gold Resource Corporation’s rivals have 20.33% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gold Resource Corporation are 1.3 and 0.7. Competitively, Gold Resource Corporation’s rivals have 2.31 and 1.66 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gold Resource Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gold Resource Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.83 shows that Gold Resource Corporation is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Gold Resource Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 0.58 which is 41.90% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Gold Resource Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Gold Resource Corporation’s rivals beat Gold Resource Corporation.