Gold Fields LTD (GFI) Stock Value Rose While Donald Smith & Company Has Increased Holding; Jbf Capital Boosted Arc Document Solutions (ARC) Holding by $1.10 Million as Stock Price Declined

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Arc Document Solutions Inc (ARC) by 5500% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 550,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.47% . The institutional investor held 560,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Arc Document Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.95% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.91. About 79,024 shares traded. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) has declined 22.54% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ARC News: 21/05/2018 – Arc Achieves ISO Certification For Company, Cloud Apps, And MPS; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in ARC Document; 09/05/2018 – ARC Document Short-Interest Ratio Rises 107% to 11 Days; 01/05/2018 – ARC Document Solutions 1Q EPS 1c; 19/04/2018 DJ ARC Document Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARC)

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 36.49% . The institutional investor held 32.20M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.10M, up from 30.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Gold Fields Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6. About 11.47M shares traded or 48.15% up from the average. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has risen 37.23% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 29/03/2018 – ASANKO GOLD TO GET US$185M FROM GOLD FIELDS FOR 50% JV INTEREST; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields 1Q Production Down 1%; 28/03/2018 – Guyana Goldfields Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields: 1Q All-in Sustaining Costs Down 6%; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields Forms JV With Asanko Gold; Buys Stake in Ghana Operations for $185 Mln; 06/04/2018 – EAST AFRICA METALS – COMMENCED BINDING ARBITRATION PROCEEDINGS WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN DISPUTES CO HAS WITH TANZANIAN GOLDFIELDS; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields to Buy 50% in Asanko Gold’s 90% Interest in Asanko Gold Mine; 12/03/2018 – GHANA MILITARY INJURES 2 GOLD FIELDS MINEWORKERS DURING PROTEST; 19/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD GFIJ.J : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 22/03/2018 – KOPY GOLDFIELDS AB (PUBL) KOPY.ST – BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES THAT NO DIVIDEND IS PAID

More notable recent Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) news were published by: Mining.com which released: “Gold Fields dismisses AngloGold merger report – MINING.com” on January 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gold Fields: A Buying Opportunity With $6/Share Upside Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gold, Silver, Platinum Group Metals 2019 Metal Price Predictions And Stock Choices – Seeking Alpha” on January 04, 2019. More interesting news about Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Gold Fields Limited: New Bonds Issued – US$1bn Raised – PRNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Asanko Gold Mine Delivers Record Gold Production of 223152 Ounces in 2018 Exceeding Upper End of Guidance – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 17, 2019.

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kb Home (NYSE:KBH) by 418,746 shares to 336,644 shares, valued at $8.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) by 708,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG).

More notable recent ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “ARC Offers Nationwide HIPAA-Compliant Document Conversion Services – Stockhouse” on July 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “GrafTech Announces $100 Million Share Repurchase Authorization – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “ARC Reports Results for Second Quarter 2019 – StreetInsider.com” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. Steel Has Significant Rebound Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Trump Tariff Twist That Has Cost U.S. Steel $5.6 Billion – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.