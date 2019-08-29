Gold Fields LTD (GFI) Shares Rose While Majedie Asset Management LTD Cut Its Holding; Arvest Trust Company Position in Conocophillips (COP) Lifted by $1.45 Million as Market Value Declined

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 512,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.49% . The institutional investor held 23.45 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.56 million, down from 23.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Gold Fields Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $5.8. About 5.20M shares traded. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has risen 37.23% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 06/04/2018 – EAST AFRICA METALS – COMMENCED BINDING ARBITRATION PROCEEDINGS WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN DISPUTES CO HAS WITH TANZANIAN GOLDFIELDS; 29/05/2018 – GOLD FIELDS SAYS EXPLORATION KEY TO GROWTH;M&A `BASICALLY DONE’; 08/03/2018 Biggest Ghana Mining Union Plans Protests Over Gold Fields Jobs; 29/03/2018 – ASANKO GOLD INC AKG.TO – ASANKO WILL RECEIVE US$185 MLN FROM SUBSIDIARIES OF GOLD FIELDS LIMITED; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields 1Q Production Down 1%; 31/05/2018 – Gold Fields Limited Dealing In Securities By Directors Of Major Subsidiaries; 29/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD GFIJ.J – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH ASANKO GOLD TO FORM A 50:50 INCORPORATED JOINT VENTURE; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields: 1Q All-in Sustaining Costs Down 6%; 20/03/2018 – Guyana Goldfields Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields Forms JV With Asanko Gold; Buys Stake in Ghana Operations for $185 Mln

Arvest Trust Company increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company bought 21,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 295,210 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.70M, up from 273,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $52.6. About 3.27M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA- CEO; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ERNST & YOUNG LLP AS ACCOUNTING FIRM FOR COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE NON-BINDING PROPOSAL ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ON PACE TO CUT DEBT TO $15B BY YR END: SLIDES; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CFO EXPECTS ARBITRATION RULING FROM ICSID LATER THIS YEAR ON NATIONALIZATION OF ASSETS IN VENEZUELA LIKELY WILL ‘REPRESENT FULL COMPENSATION FOR THE VALUE LOST’; 07/05/2018 – BONAIRE EXPECTS TO RECEIVE FUEL FROM PDVSA’S ISLAND TERMINAL BEFORE ITS 1-2 WEEKS OF INVENTORIES ARE EXHAUSTED -DUTCH GOV SPOKESMAN; 04/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES RULING FROM INTL ARBITRATION TRIBUNAL; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA retrenches in Caribbean as Conoco seizures weigh on operations

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 34,937 shares to 362,459 shares, valued at $15.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mfs Instl Tr (MIEIX) by 26,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.71M shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.