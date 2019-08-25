Gold Fields LTD (GFI) Shareholder U S Global Investors Raised Its Stake by $390,000; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Aull & Monroe Investment Management Decreased Its Holding as Market Value Declined

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 2,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 47,182 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, down from 49,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.71M shares traded or 104.93% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in); 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) by 52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.49% . The institutional investor held 380,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Gold Fields Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.35% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $6.1. About 15.19 million shares traded or 73.81% up from the average. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has risen 37.23% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields 1Q Gold Production Down, Lowers Production Guidance; 08/03/2018 Biggest Ghana Mining Union Plans Protests Over Gold Fields Jobs; 23/05/2018 – Gold Fields Limited Results Of Agm Meeting Of Gold Felds Limited Held On 22 May 2018 And Changes To The Directors; 29/03/2018 – ASANKO GOLD INC AKG.TO – ASANKO WILL RECEIVE US$185 MLN FROM SUBSIDIARIES OF GOLD FIELDS LIMITED; 31/05/2018 – Gold Fields Limited Dealing In Securities By Directors Of Major Subsidiaries; 09/04/2018 – ASANKO GOLD HOLDER GOLD FIELDS LTD REPORTS 9.9% STAKE; 12/03/2018 – Ghana Workers Injured in Gold Fields Protest, Says Mines Union; 19/03/2018 – Bonanza Goldfields Corp. Acquires Thunder Mountain Gold Project; 09/05/2018 – KOPY GOLDFIELDS AB (PUBL) KOPY.ST – KRASNY PROJECT: VOSTOCHNY GOLD MINERALIZATION FURTHER EXTENDED ALONG STRIKE; 22/03/2018 – KOPY GOLDFIELDS AB (PUBL) KOPY.ST – BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES THAT NO DIVIDEND IS PAID

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp, which manages about $265.33M and $186.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,210 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 15.97 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Bancorporation Usa has invested 0.46% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Front Barnett Associates Lc reported 10,324 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc has 0.54% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 29,271 shares. 26,856 are owned by M Hldg Secs. Destination Wealth Management holds 1.64% or 208,513 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 6.98M shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Serv Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 110,183 shares. 3,200 were reported by Pictet Bank & Ltd. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 28,850 shares. Gibraltar Cap Mngmt holds 1,450 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Deltec Asset Ltd Co owns 3,425 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. King Wealth owns 0.56% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 12,852 shares. Rock Point Advsr Ltd accumulated 0.49% or 7,456 shares. Kidder Stephen W reported 81,332 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel holds 3.42% or 180,970 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00 million and $208.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc (NYSE:AUY) by 225,000 shares to 375,000 shares, valued at $979,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gold Us 01/15/21 C12 (Call) (NYSE:ABX) by 29,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 850 shares, and cut its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).