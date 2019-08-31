Gold Fields LTD (GFI) Position Maintained by Donald Smith & Company Inc; Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Continues to Hold Holding in Intelsat S A (I)

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 36.49% . The institutional investor held 32.20M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.10 million, up from 30.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Gold Fields Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.94. About 5.55M shares traded. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has risen 37.23% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 28/03/2018 – GUYANA GOLDFIELDS INC GUY.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$8 FROM C$7.5; 29/03/2018 – ASANKO GOLD TO GET US$185M FROM GOLD FIELDS FOR 50% JV INTEREST; 25/04/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD – QTR ENDED MARCH ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS $955 PER OZ VS $1,016 PER OZ YEAR AGO; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields and Asanko Gold to Partner in a Joint Venture in Ghana at the Asanko Gold Mine; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields: 1Q All-in Sustaining Costs Down 6%; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields to Pay Up To $185M for Interest in Asanko Mine; 12/03/2018 – BONANZA GOLDFIELDS ADDS GOLDEN HORSESHOE TO CONGRESS PROJECT; 03/04/2018 – Bonanza Goldfields Corp. Adds Keyes Mine to Comstock Gold Project; 23/05/2018 – Gold Fields Limited Results Of Agm Meeting Of Gold Felds Limited Held On 22 May 2018 And Changes To The Directors; 23/05/2018 – GOLD FIELDS PUTS AUDIT WORK FROM 2018 ONWARDS OUT FOR TENDER

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 457,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 957,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $20.68. About 1.66M shares traded or 7.27% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) by 12.63 million shares to 6.68M shares, valued at $17.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 149,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 498,993 shares, and cut its stake in American International Group (NYSE:AIG).

More notable recent Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Asanko Gold Reports Q1 2019 Results Toronto Stock Exchange:AKG – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Asanko Gold Announces Management Restructuring Toronto Stock Exchange:AKG – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Asanko Gold Reports Positive Exploration Results Toronto Stock Exchange:AKG – GlobeNewswire” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Asanko Gold Announces Q2 2019 Production Results Toronto Stock Exchange:AKG – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 26, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Intelsat and Africa Mobile Networks Reach Milestone, Continue Aggressive Path to Connect Rural Communities in sub-Saharan Africa – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “David Tepper Invests in 2 Managed Care Companies in 2nd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dow Jones Today: It Could Have Been Worse – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.