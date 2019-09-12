Gold Fields LTD (GFI) Holder Majedie Asset Management LTD Decreased Its Position by $43.78 Million; As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Price Declined, Davis R M Has Lifted Position

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) by 37.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 8.76M shares as the company’s stock rose 36.49% . The institutional investor held 14.70 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.65M, down from 23.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Gold Fields Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $0.175 during the last trading session, reaching $4.745. About 12.93 million shares traded or 50.25% up from the average. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has risen 37.23% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 09/04/2018 – ASANKO GOLD HOLDER GOLD FIELDS LTD REPORTS 9.9% STAKE; 23/05/2018 – Gold Fields Limited Results Of Agm Meeting Of Gold Felds Limited Held On 22 May 2018 And Changes To The Directors; 29/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD GFIJ.J – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH ASANKO GOLD TO FORM A 50:50 INCORPORATED JOINT VENTURE; 06/04/2018 – EAST AFRICA METALS – COMMENCED BINDING ARBITRATION PROCEEDINGS WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN DISPUTES CO HAS WITH TANZANIAN GOLDFIELDS; 04/04/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD GFIJ.J : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 29/05/2018 – GOLD FIELDS CEO SAYS ‘BIG IS NO LONGER BEAUTIFUL’ IN MINING; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields 1Q Gold Production Down, Lowers Production Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields Limited: March 2018 Operating Update; 09/04/2018 – Gold Fields Limited, Affiliates Report Stake In Asanko Gold; 29/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD GFIJ.J – AGM IS A MULTI-DEPOSIT COMPLEX, WITH TWO MAIN DEPOSITS, NKRAN AND ESAASE, AND NINE KNOWN SATELLITE DEPOSITS

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 3,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 275,828 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.91M, up from 272,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $137.54. About 2.21M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF, AVISTA/HYDRO ONE IN SETTLEMENT TALKS; 26/04/2018 – Siemens names Barbara Humpton as new U.S. CEO; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UTC Set to Win EU Approval for $23 Billion Rockwell Collins Deal; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: 1Q GTF DELIVERIES LOWER THAN EXPECTED, ON TRACK FOR YR; 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Joins Loeb to Push Three-Way Split at United Technologies; 12/04/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84B and $2.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,712 shares to 158,500 shares, valued at $46.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 39,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,179 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 4,919 shares to 22,213 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 21,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).