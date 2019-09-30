Gold Fields Limited (GFI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

As Gold businesses, Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) and Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Fields Limited 5 0.00 809.76M -0.42 0.00 Yamana Gold Inc. 3 1.56 945.31M -0.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gold Fields Limited and Yamana Gold Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Fields Limited 14,944,357,294.45% -11.7% -5.5% Yamana Gold Inc. 27,402,672,696.18% -3.3% -1.6%

Volatility & Risk

Gold Fields Limited has a beta of -0.87 and its 187.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 beta and it is 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Gold Fields Limited are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Yamana Gold Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Yamana Gold Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Gold Fields Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Gold Fields Limited and Yamana Gold Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Fields Limited 0 1 0 2.00 Yamana Gold Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Gold Fields Limited’s consensus price target is $6, while its potential upside is 21.95%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gold Fields Limited and Yamana Gold Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50.1% and 60.7%. Insiders held 64.9% of Gold Fields Limited shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Yamana Gold Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gold Fields Limited -9.17% -0.39% 36.49% 25.31% 37.23% 43.47% Yamana Gold Inc. 2.08% 21.9% 36.57% 6.12% -4.84% 25%

For the past year Gold Fields Limited has stronger performance than Yamana Gold Inc.

Summary

Yamana Gold Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Gold Fields Limited.

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It holds interests in seven operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces. The company also holds copper mineral reserves totaling 764 million pounds and mineral resources totaling 4,881 million pounds. Gold Fields Limited was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Yamana Gold Inc. operates as a gold producer in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company explores for precious metals, gold, silver, and copper. It primarily holds interests in the Chapada, El PeÃ±Ã³n, Canadian Malartic, Gualcamayo, Minera Florida, Jacobina, and Brio Gold mines. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in July 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Toronto, Canada.