Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Reaches $6.00 After 8.00% Down Move; AGTECH HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES BER (AGTEF) Shorts Raised By 548.52%

The stock of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6. About 4.13M shares traded. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has risen 37.23% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields Limited Category 2 Transaction: Joint Venture In Ghana With Asanko Gold, Inc; 09/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS COMMENTS ON GHANA TARKWA MINE IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 11/04/2018 – CRU/CESCO-Gold Fields to make decision on Chile gold mine next year; 20/03/2018 – Guyana Goldfields Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields Limited Gold Fields Operating Update March 2018 Quarter; 09/04/2018 – Gold Fields Limited, Affiliates Report Stake In Asanko Gold; 12/03/2018 – GHANA MILITARY INJURES 2 GOLD FIELDS MINEWORKERS DURING PROTEST; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD GFIJ.J – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH ASANKO GOLD TO FORM A 50:50 INCORPORATED JOINT VENTURE; 31/05/2018 – Gold Fields Limited Dealing In Securities By Directors Of Major SubsidiariesThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $4.77 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $5.52 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:GFI worth $381.76M less.

AGTECH HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES BER (OTCMKTS:AGTEF) had an increase of 548.52% in short interest. AGTEF’s SI was 372,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 548.52% from 57,500 shares previously. With 85,300 avg volume, 4 days are for AGTECH HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES BER (OTCMKTS:AGTEF)’s short sellers to cover AGTEF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.0012 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0558. About 200 shares traded. AGTech Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGTEF) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company has market cap of $4.77 billion. It engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds interests in eight operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as mineral reserves of approximately 48 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 101 million ounces.

Among 2 analysts covering Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Gold Fields had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of GFI in report on Thursday, February 21 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by J.P. Morgan.

AGTech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated lottery technology and services firm primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $671.64 million. It is involved in the development and supply of lottery and other games, related software, and underlying supporting systems; sale and distribution of lottery and other games; and provision of maintenance, after-sales, training, and consultancy services for software games and systems. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides sports lottery management and marketing consultancy services; phone and mobile betting solutions for lottery organizations; and researches, develops, maintains, and sells sports lottery terminals and systems, and handheld lottery sales equipment.