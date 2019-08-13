Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Reaches $5.59 After 6.00% Down Move; Argentiere Capital Ag Has Decreased Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS) Position By $2.10 Million

The stock of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $5.59. About 8.91M shares traded or 9.46% up from the average. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has risen 37.23% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 19/03/2018 – BONANZA GOLDFIELDS BUYS THUNDER MOUNTAIN GOLD PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields 1Q Production Down 1%; 29/05/2018 – GOLD FIELDS CEO: INDUSTRY PRODUCTION COSTS HAVE BOTTOMED OUT; 03/04/2018 – Bonanza Goldfields Corp. Adds Keyes Mine to Comstock Gold Project; 09/05/2018 – KOPY GOLDFIELDS AB (PUBL) KOPY.ST – KRASNY PROJECT: VOSTOCHNY GOLD MINERALIZATION FURTHER EXTENDED ALONG STRIKE; 31/05/2018 – Gold Fields Limited Dealing In Securities By Directors Of Major Subsidiaries; 29/03/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Barclays, Baidu and Gold Fields Trade Actively; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields to Pay Up To $185M for Interest in Asanko Mine; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields Limited Category 2 Transaction: Joint Venture In Ghana With Asanko Gold, Inc; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields’ quarterly output falls, South Deep woes rumble onThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $4.43B company. It was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $5.25 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:GFI worth $265.56M less.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 8.40 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Morgan Stanley had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”.

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company has market cap of $4.43 billion. It engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds interests in eight operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as mineral reserves of approximately 48 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 101 million ounces.

Among 2 analysts covering Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Gold Fields had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by JP Morgan. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Hold” on Thursday, February 21.