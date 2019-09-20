Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Reaches $4.96 After 5.00% Up Move; Sprott Has Lowered By $1.72 Million Its Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Stake

Sprott Inc decreased Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS) stake by 18.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sprott Inc sold 40,000 shares as Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS)’s stock rose 1.98%. The Sprott Inc holds 180,000 shares with $7.87 million value, down from 220,000 last quarter. Cirrus Logic Inc now has $3.19B valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 145,163 shares traded. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has risen 17.40% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CRUS News: 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic 4Q EPS 19c; 09/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 66–Zeiss Atlas & Cirrus HD/OCT – 36C26118Q0346; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Sees 1Q Rev $210M-$250M; 30/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Expands European Team; 08/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC SEES 1Q REV. $210.0M TO $250.0M, EST. $294.1M; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic: 1Q GAAP Gross Margin Is Expected to Be Between 48% and 50%; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Completes Interoperability Testing with the Dell EMC Primary Storage Portfolio; 29/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2019Q1.

Among 2 analysts covering Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cirrus Logic has $6200 highest and $5400 lowest target. $58’s average target is 5.74% above currents $54.85 stock price. Cirrus Logic had 3 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”.

Analysts await Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.77 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.91 per share. CRUS’s profit will be $44.84M for 17.81 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Cirrus Logic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 305.26% EPS growth.

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company has market cap of $4.35 billion. It engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It has a 49.11 P/E ratio. The firm holds interests in eight operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as mineral reserves of approximately 48 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 101 million ounces.