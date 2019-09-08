Gold Fields Limited (GFI) and Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) Contrasting side by side

Both Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) and Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) are Gold companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Fields Limited 5 1.79 N/A -0.42 0.00 Newmont Goldcorp Corporation 36 4.10 N/A 0.51 72.17

Table 1 highlights Gold Fields Limited and Newmont Goldcorp Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gold Fields Limited and Newmont Goldcorp Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Fields Limited 0.00% -11.7% -5.5% Newmont Goldcorp Corporation 0.00% -0.6% -0.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of -0.87 shows that Gold Fields Limited is 187.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Newmont Goldcorp Corporation’s 96.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.04 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Gold Fields Limited are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Newmont Goldcorp Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Gold Fields Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Gold Fields Limited and Newmont Goldcorp Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Fields Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Newmont Goldcorp Corporation 0 3 1 2.25

Competitively the average target price of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation is $39.93, which is potential 3.29% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.1% of Gold Fields Limited shares and 73.7% of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation shares. About 64.9% of Gold Fields Limited’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gold Fields Limited -9.17% -0.39% 36.49% 25.31% 37.23% 43.47% Newmont Goldcorp Corporation -7.07% -3.67% 20.45% 11.04% 1.91% 8.03%

For the past year Gold Fields Limited has stronger performance than Newmont Goldcorp Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Newmont Goldcorp Corporation beats Gold Fields Limited.

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It holds interests in seven operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces. The company also holds copper mineral reserves totaling 764 million pounds and mineral resources totaling 4,881 million pounds. Gold Fields Limited was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold. It also explores for silver and copper properties. The companyÂ’s operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Indonesia, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2016, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.