Gold Fields Limited (GFI) and New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Comparison side by side

As Gold companies, Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) and New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Fields Limited 5 1.64 N/A -0.42 0.00 New Gold Inc. 1 1.24 N/A -1.82 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gold Fields Limited and New Gold Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gold Fields Limited and New Gold Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Fields Limited 0.00% -11.7% -5.5% New Gold Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Gold Fields Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 187.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.87 beta. New Gold Inc.’s 1.11 beta is the reason why it is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Gold Fields Limited is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, New Gold Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. New Gold Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Gold Fields Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Gold Fields Limited and New Gold Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Fields Limited 0 1 0 2.00 New Gold Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Gold Fields Limited’s consensus price target is $6, while its potential upside is 16.05%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gold Fields Limited and New Gold Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50.1% and 55.1%. Insiders held roughly 64.9% of Gold Fields Limited’s shares. Competitively, New Gold Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gold Fields Limited -9.17% -0.39% 36.49% 25.31% 37.23% 43.47% New Gold Inc. -8.22% 56.65% 53.3% 15.52% 9.84% 77.06%

For the past year Gold Fields Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than New Gold Inc.

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It holds interests in seven operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces. The company also holds copper mineral reserves totaling 764 million pounds and mineral resources totaling 4,881 million pounds. Gold Fields Limited was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.