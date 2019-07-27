Gold Fields Limited (GFI) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Gold company, Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.1% of Gold Fields Limited’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.29% of all Gold’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 64.9% of Gold Fields Limited shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.28% of all Gold companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Gold Fields Limited and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Fields Limited 0.00% -11.70% -5.50% Industry Average 8.77% 5.34% 2.28%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Gold Fields Limited and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Fields Limited N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 41.67M 475.17M 74.06

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Gold Fields Limited and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Fields Limited 0 2 0 2.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.78 1.57 2.63

Gold Fields Limited presently has an average target price of $4, suggesting a potential downside of -26.06%. The potential upside of the peers is 154.96%. The analysts’ belief based on the results delivered earlier is that Gold Fields Limited’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gold Fields Limited and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gold Fields Limited -2.06% -0.52% 2.98% 35.71% -1.04% 7.95% Industry Average 2.79% 3.93% 9.82% 27.06% 20.57% 20.33%

For the past year Gold Fields Limited was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Gold Fields Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Gold Fields Limited’s peers Current Ratio is 2.31 and has 1.66 Quick Ratio. Gold Fields Limited’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gold Fields Limited.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of -0.97 shows that Gold Fields Limited is 197.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Gold Fields Limited’s peers have beta of 0.58 which is 41.90% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Gold Fields Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Gold Fields Limited’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Gold Fields Limited.

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It holds interests in seven operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces. The company also holds copper mineral reserves totaling 764 million pounds and mineral resources totaling 4,881 million pounds. Gold Fields Limited was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.