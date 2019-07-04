Gold Fields Limited (GFI) and Asanko Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) Comparison side by side

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) and Asanko Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) compete against each other in the Gold sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Fields Limited 4 1.64 N/A -0.42 0.00 Asanko Gold Inc. 1 1.55 N/A -0.63 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gold Fields Limited and Asanko Gold Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Gold Fields Limited and Asanko Gold Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Fields Limited 0.00% -11.7% -5.5% Asanko Gold Inc. 0.00% -41.5% -29.6%

Volatility and Risk

Gold Fields Limited has a -0.97 beta, while its volatility is 197.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Asanko Gold Inc.’s 56.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.44 beta.

Liquidity

Gold Fields Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Asanko Gold Inc. which has a 3.8 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. Asanko Gold Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Gold Fields Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Gold Fields Limited and Asanko Gold Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Fields Limited 0 2 0 2.00 Asanko Gold Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Gold Fields Limited is $4, with potential downside of -22.78%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gold Fields Limited and Asanko Gold Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.1% and 63% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 64.9% of Gold Fields Limited’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.6% of Asanko Gold Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gold Fields Limited -2.06% -0.52% 2.98% 35.71% -1.04% 7.95% Asanko Gold Inc. -3.28% -4.1% -15.69% -17.27% -49.67% -5.43%

For the past year Gold Fields Limited had bullish trend while Asanko Gold Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Gold Fields Limited beats Asanko Gold Inc.

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It holds interests in seven operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces. The company also holds copper mineral reserves totaling 764 million pounds and mineral resources totaling 4,881 million pounds. Gold Fields Limited was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Asanko Gold Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Keegan Resources Inc. and changed its name to Asanko Gold Inc. in February 2013. Asanko Gold Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.