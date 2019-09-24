Golar Lng Partners LP (GMLP) Shareholder Steinberg Asset Management Has Decreased Stake as Valuation Declined; Berkley W R (WRB) Shareholder Asset Management Group Raised Position

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (GMLP) by 37.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 103,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.14% . The hedge fund held 171,036 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93 million, down from 274,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $695.25M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.01. About 150,271 shares traded. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 27.42% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.42% the S&P500. Some Historical GMLP News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR NAMES BRIAN TIENZO CEO, CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $51.7M, EST. $60.4M; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. Interim results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS LP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $74.2 MLN VS $101.4 MLN

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corporation (WRB) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 12,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 46,430 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06M, up from 33,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $72.3. About 502,548 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES W.R. BERKLEY SR DEBT TO Baa1, OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP WRB.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q REV. $1.89B, EST. $1.86B (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q EPS $1.30; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Rev $1.89B; 08/03/2018 Variety: MoviePass Taps Mike Berkley as Chief Product Officer; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns W.R. Berkley’s Shelf Ratings; Rates Subordinated Notes Baa3(hyb), On Review For Upgrade

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $106.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 94,399 shares to 1.37 million shares, valued at $12.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 22,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG).