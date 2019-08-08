Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) Reaches $10.14 Yearly Low; Cadiz (CDZI)’s Sentiment Is 1.32

The stock of Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) hit a new 52-week low and has $9.63 target or 5.00% below today’s $10.14 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $718.84 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. If the $9.63 price target is reached, the company will be worth $35.94 million less. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.14. About 261,847 shares traded or 31.47% up from the average. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 27.42% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.42% the S&P500. Some Historical GMLP News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $51.7M, EST. $60.4M; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS 1Q OPER REV. $74.2M, EST. $81.2M; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS LP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $74.2 MLN VS $101.4 MLN; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR NAMES BRIAN TIENZO CEO, CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 31/05/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. Interim results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Partners L.P. Interim results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS – 15-YEAR ATLANTIC FSRU CONTRACT UTILIZING EITHER GOLAR SPIRIT/GOLAR FREEZE EXPECTED TO ADD FURTHER $380 MLN EFFECTIVE REV BACKLOG

Cadiz Inc (CDZI) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.32, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 25 investment professionals increased or opened new stock positions, while 19 cut down and sold stakes in Cadiz Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 10.33 million shares, down from 10.95 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Cadiz Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 12 Increased: 14 New Position: 11.

More notable recent Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “An Industry First: Nasdaq-Traded US Company Cadiz Gets Into The Hemp Business – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cadiz Inc. Statement on Signing of Senate Bill 307 by California Governor – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “New Directors Elected to Cadiz Inc Board at Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cadiz Inc. Statement on Passage of Senate Bill 307 by California State Assembly – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why GameStop, Omnicell, and Cadiz Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Water Asset Management Llc holds 41.18% of its portfolio in Cadiz Inc. for 2.97 million shares. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership owns 436,800 shares or 2.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd has 0.66% invested in the company for 847,585 shares. The New York-based Ingalls & Snyder Llc has invested 0.09% in the stock. Waverton Investment Management Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 155,318 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $8.80 million activity.

The stock increased 1.99% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $12.31. About 65,502 shares traded. Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) has declined 18.34% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CDZI News: 09/03/2018 Rep. Johnson: Cadiz welcomes new postal building; 19/04/2018 – Standard Lithium Completes Successful Gravity Geophysical Survey at Cadiz Dry Lake, California Lithium Project; 03/04/2018 – LNG TANKER CADIZ KNUTSEN DUE IN U.K.’S GRAIN APRIL 8: SHIP DATA; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cadiz Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDZI); 16/04/2018 – Sen. Feinsten: Feinstein: New Study Shows Extent of Damage Cadiz Project Would Cause; 22/03/2018 – Water District Not Material to Cadiz Water Project Implementation Decides to Take No Action on a Letter of Intent; 02/05/2018 – Cadiz to Add Two New Members to Bd of Directors Designated by WAM; 26/03/2018 – WATER ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 12.8 PCT STAKE IN CADIZ INC AS OF MARCH 26 -SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – CADIZ INC SAYS ON MARCH 27, CO ENTERED INTO AN AT MARKET ISSUANCE SALES AGREEMENT WITH B. RILEY FBR INC – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Water Asset Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Cadiz

Cadiz Inc. operates as a land and water resource development firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $334.04 million. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns approximately 34,000 acres of land and the subsurface strata, including unsaturated soils and appurtenant water rights in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres in the Mojave Desert in eastern San Bernardino County.

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units , liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and floating liquefied natural gas vessel industries under long-term charters in Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Jordan, and Kuwait. The company has market cap of $718.84 million. The firm also engages in the leasing of its fleets. It has a 23.05 P/E ratio. As of April 24, 2017, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

More notable recent Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Golar LNG Partners LP declares $0.4042 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Golar LNG Partners declares $0.4042 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Golar LNG Partners is Oversold – Nasdaq” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Golar LNG Partners LP 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 27, 2019.