Golar Lng Partners LP (GMLP) Market Value Declined While Steinberg Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.27 Million; Salient Trust Company Lta Has Raised Its Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Shares Rose

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (GMLP) by 27.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 105,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.14% . The hedge fund held 274,839 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55 million, down from 380,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $719.86M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.81. About 280,245 shares traded or 27.49% up from the average. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 27.42% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.42% the S&P500. Some Historical GMLP News: 19/03/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Partners L.P. Interim results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR NAMES BRIAN TIENZO CEO, CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS 1Q OPER REV. $74.2M, EST. $81.2M; 27/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 3,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 96,569 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.72 million, up from 92,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.06 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS – CNBC; 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business; 30/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results via Webcast; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 45,869 shares to 656,390 shares, valued at $19.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 33,984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,325 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

