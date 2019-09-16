Golar Lng Partners LP (GMLP) Holder Steinberg Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake as Valuation Declined; Seidman Lawrence B Maintains Position in Banc Of California (BANC)

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (BANC) by 12.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 58,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The institutional investor held 530,323 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.41 million, up from 471,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $742.09M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.59. About 149,431 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 30/04/2018 – Mobilitie Wires LAFC’s New Home, Banc of California Stadium; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California 1Q Cont Ops EPS 3c; 08/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Jim Hazboun as Chief Human Resources Officer; 11/04/2018 – LAFC Engages ABM for Grand Opening and Ongoing Maintenance of Banc of California Stadium; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California: Review of Underwriting Process for Loan Continues; 29/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Key Additions to Commercial Deposit and Treasury Management Team; 22/05/2018 – Banc of California at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 11/04/2018 – Bankers Cobalt Corp Schedule Conference Call for April 12; 04/04/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Banc of California, Inc. (BANC)

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (GMLP) by 37.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 103,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.14% . The hedge fund held 171,036 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93M, down from 274,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $689.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $9.92. About 207,992 shares traded. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 27.42% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.42% the S&P500. Some Historical GMLP News: 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 19/03/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 05/03/2018 REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. : Common Unit Repurchase Program; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO OF GOLAR AND WILL TAKE UP POSITION OF CEO AND CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 27/04/2018 – Golar LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR NAMES BRIAN TIENZO CEO, CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO

More notable recent Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Banc of California, Inc. (BANC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Banc of California, Inc. Announces Expiration and Results of Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Depositary Shares – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Investors Should Think About This Before Buying It For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CBL & Associates Properties leads financial gainers, Banc of California and Leju Holdings among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Aimmune, Apple, Aurora Cannabis, Dickâ€™s, Halliburton, HP, JPMorgan, Loweâ€™s, Lyft, Schlumberger, Uber and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold BANC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 49.40 million shares or 0.77% more from 49.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ancora Advsr Limited Com owns 22,968 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 58,333 shares. Raymond James Advisors Incorporated owns 15,548 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 9,900 shares. Tower Ltd Llc (Trc), New York-based fund reported 19,853 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 54,887 shares or 0% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0% or 134 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs holds 18,798 shares. Kennedy Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Howe Rusling Inc reported 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 315,330 shares. Ejf has invested 3.47% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC).

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $106.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 18,626 shares to 35,638 shares, valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 22,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital Sr Living Corp (NYSE:CSU).

More notable recent Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Golar LNG misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) CEO Brian Tienzo on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Golar LNG Partners: Solid Quarter, Likely To Improve – Seeking Alpha” published on December 31, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Valero Energy Cheers Investors With 12.5% Dividend Increase – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 25, 2019.