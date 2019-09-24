Golar Lng Partners LP (GMLP) Holder Steinberg Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.14 Million; Black Creek Investment Management Lifted Its Oracle (ORCL) Stake by $18.03 Million

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (GMLP) by 37.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 103,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.14% . The hedge fund held 171,036 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93 million, down from 274,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $695.25M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.01. About 150,271 shares traded. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 27.42% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.42% the S&P500. Some Historical GMLP News: 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR NAMES BRIAN TIENZO CEO, CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 27/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions; 19/03/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS 1Q OPER REV. $74.2M, EST. $81.2M; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Partners L.P. Interim results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS – 15-YEAR ATLANTIC FSRU CONTRACT UTILIZING EITHER GOLAR SPIRIT/GOLAR FREEZE EXPECTED TO ADD FURTHER $380 MLN EFFECTIVE REV BACKLOG

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 322,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 4.50M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $256.26 million, up from 4.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $54.02. About 13.25M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Empowers Businesses to Capitalize on Opportunities Presented by World’s Largest and Fastest Growing Economies; 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among Younger Guests that Demand More Personalized Incentives and Experiences; 14/05/2018 – Leading Analyst Firm: Oracle Continues Strong Cloud Growth; 16/04/2018 – 6 Day Course: Oracle Primavera (May 12th-13th, 19th-20th, and 26th-27th, 2018) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Oracle HCM Cloud Delivers Simple and Powerful Innovations that Can Make Work More Enjoyable and Supportive for Employees; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 08/05/2018 – Atlatl Software Announces Market Partnership Between Oracle CPQ Cloud and Atlatl’s Visual and Augmented Reality Product; 08/05/2018 – Baker Tilly Client Creighton University Wins Prestigious Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Award

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0.49% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Neuberger Berman Grp Llc holds 0.36% or 5.22M shares. Koshinski Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 10,007 shares. Capital Growth Management L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 750,000 shares. Bath Savings Tru has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Peoples Fincl stated it has 0.64% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 20.55 million are owned by Eagle Cap Limited Co. Renaissance Gru Ltd Company reported 509,278 shares. Whitnell Company reported 57,705 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. Fairfield Bush & Com invested in 140,700 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.13% or 19.21M shares. Raymond James Na reported 0.42% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Stearns Svcs Group has 0.29% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Franklin reported 17.47 million shares. Gam Holding Ag has 0.19% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 85,120 shares.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 216,918 shares to 1.81M shares, valued at $84.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 987,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Varex Imaging Corp.

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $106.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 22,780 shares to 73,370 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 18,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC).