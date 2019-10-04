Golar Lng Partners LP (GMLP) Holder Steinberg Asset Management Has Cut Position; Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Trimmed Novagold Res (NG) Stake as Valuation Rose

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (GMLP) by 37.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 103,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.14% . The hedge fund held 171,036 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93 million, down from 274,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $657.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.16% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $9.47. About 288,466 shares traded or 7.19% up from the average. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 27.42% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.42% the S&P500. Some Historical GMLP News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS LP – SEES ABOUT $800 MLN OF EFFECTIVE REVENUE BACKLOG RELATED TO CLOSING OF HILLI ACQUISITION; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Partners L.P. Interim results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR NAMES BRIAN TIENZO CEO, CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 31/05/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. Interim results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO OF GOLAR AND WILL TAKE UP POSITION OF CEO AND CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $51.7M, EST. $60.4M

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NG) by 13.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 281,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.81% . The hedge fund held 1.75 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.36M, down from 2.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Novagold Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.34. About 1.95M shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has risen 44.16% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 13/03/2018 Novagold Resources Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20-21

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tejon Ranch Co (NYSE:TRC) by 51,919 shares to 211,387 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 9,682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,907 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

