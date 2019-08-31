Golar Lng Partners LP (GMLP) Holder Cushing Asset Management LP Lowered Stake by $400,272; Tang Capital Management Has Upped La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co (LJPC) Stake by $6.36 Million

Tang Capital Management Llc increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co (LJPC) by 27.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc bought 1.06M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 4.94 million shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.76 million, up from 3.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.57. About 237,940 shares traded. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) has declined 73.73% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LJPC News: 06/03/2018 – La Jolla Pharma: GIAPREZA Significantly Improved Survival and Reduced Time on Renal Replacement Therapy in Patients With Acute Kidney Injury; 10/05/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and Recent Corporate Prog; 10/05/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical 1Q Loss $50.5M; 22/03/2018 – LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO – GIAPREZA IS AVAILABLE IN 1 ML SINGLE-DOSE VIALS, EACH CONTAINING 2.5 MG OF ANGIOTENSIN Il; 10/05/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and Recent Corporate Progress; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in La Jolla Pharma; 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Buys 1.2% of La Jolla Pharma; 06/03/2018 – GIAPREZA™ (angiotensin Il) Significantly Improved Survival and Reduced Time on Renal Replacement Therapy in Patients with Acute Kidney Injury; 30/05/2018 – La Jolla Cosmetic Surgery Centre Welcomes Board Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Hector Salazar-Reyes; 24/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.3 – 19km W of La Jolla, California

Cushing Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (GMLP) by 10.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp sold 33,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.14% . The hedge fund held 270,624 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, down from 303,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Golar Lng Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $719.86M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.81. About 280,245 shares traded or 28.51% up from the average. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 27.42% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.42% the S&P500. Some Historical GMLP News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 19/03/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 05/03/2018 REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. : Common Unit Repurchase Program; 27/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions; 27/04/2018 – Golar LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Adds Aptiv, Exits Golar LNG Partners, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS LP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $74.2 MLN VS $101.4 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.48 in 2018Q4.

