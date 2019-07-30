Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) EPS Estimated At $0.21; 5 Analysts Bullish Cigna (CI)

Analysts expect Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) to report $0.21 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 48.78% from last quarter’s $0.41 EPS. GMLP’s profit would be $14.89M giving it 13.93 P/E if the $0.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Golar LNG Partners LP’s analysts see 61.54% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.7. About 75,663 shares traded. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 41.70% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GMLP News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Adds Aptiv, Exits Golar LNG Partners, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO; 19/03/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS – 15-YEAR ATLANTIC FSRU CONTRACT UTILIZING EITHER GOLAR SPIRIT/GOLAR FREEZE EXPECTED TO ADD FURTHER $380 MLN EFFECTIVE REV BACKLOG; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO OF GOLAR AND WILL TAKE UP POSITION OF CEO AND CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Partners L.P. Interim results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT

Among 5 analysts covering Cigna (NYSE:CI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cigna had 9 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CI in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $20700 target in Friday, July 12 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, February 5 report. Oppenheimer maintained Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. See Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) latest ratings:

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $241.0000 New Target: $207.0000 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: $185.0000 Initiates Coverage On

17/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $220 New Target: $207 Maintain

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $254 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

19/02/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $228 Maintain

05/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $304 New Target: $299 Maintain

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $65.38 billion. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations divisions. It has a 15.88 P/E ratio. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other services and products to insured and self-insured customers.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold Cigna Corporation shares while 15 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 717,325 shares or 37.58% less from 1.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 6,765 shares. Lee Danner And Bass holds 0.07% or 3,877 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Co Limited has invested 0% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Gulf Int Bankshares (Uk) Ltd holds 0.25% or 88,401 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 6,613 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited reported 0.06% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). West Oak Cap Limited Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 404 shares. Sky Invest Llc owns 0.31% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 5,174 shares. 29,600 were accumulated by Grisanti Ltd. 14,814 were accumulated by Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. 1,870 are held by Founders Mngmt Lc. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Parametric Associate Lc stated it has 15,572 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Essex Financial Services reported 5,706 shares. Old Dominion Capital Incorporated accumulated 0.78% or 14,877 shares.

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units , liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and floating liquefied natural gas vessel industries under long-term charters in Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Jordan, and Kuwait. The company has market cap of $829.43 million. The firm also engages in the leasing of its fleets. It has a 26.59 P/E ratio. As of April 24, 2017, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

