Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) and Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Comparison side by side

As Shipping businesses, Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) and Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golar LNG Partners LP 10 2.80 48.23M 0.44 27.07 Scorpio Tankers Inc. 27 0.25 37.72M -4.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights Golar LNG Partners LP and Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Golar LNG Partners LP and Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golar LNG Partners LP 490,142,276.42% 6% 1.4% Scorpio Tankers Inc. 138,931,860.04% -8.4% -3.1%

Risk & Volatility

Golar LNG Partners LP has a 1.07 beta, while its volatility is 7.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.05 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Golar LNG Partners LP is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Golar LNG Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Golar LNG Partners LP and Scorpio Tankers Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Golar LNG Partners LP 1 0 0 1.00 Scorpio Tankers Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$10 is Golar LNG Partners LP’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 3.95%. On the other hand, Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s potential upside is 11.86% and its consensus target price is $33. Based on the results delivered earlier, Scorpio Tankers Inc. is looking more favorable than Golar LNG Partners LP, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Golar LNG Partners LP and Scorpio Tankers Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.6% and 57.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 29.94% of Golar LNG Partners LP’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golar LNG Partners LP -1.99% 3.59% -7.14% -10.24% -27.42% 9.54% Scorpio Tankers Inc. -8.74% -13.24% 0.96% 32.98% 21.34% 48.92%

For the past year Golar LNG Partners LP was less bullish than Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Summary

Golar LNG Partners LP beats on 8 of the 13 factors Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 15, 2017, it owned 78 tankers comprising 22 LR2 tankers, 14 Handymax tankers, and 42 MR tankers with an average age of approximately 2.3 years; and 19 time chartered-in tankers, including 9 Handymax, 8 MR, 1 LR1, and 1 LR2 tankers. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Monaco.