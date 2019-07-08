Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A (GMLPP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Both Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP) and Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) compete on a level playing field in the Shipping industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Star Bulk Carriers Corp. 8 1.35 N/A 0.74 11.02

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP) and Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A 0.00% 0% 0% Star Bulk Carriers Corp. 0.00% 4.4% 2.2%

Analyst Ratings

Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A and Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A 0 0 0 0.00 Star Bulk Carriers Corp. 0 1 1 2.50

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $14 consensus price target and a 35.14% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A shares are held by institutional investors while 58.7% of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% are Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A 0.64% -0.83% 2.24% -1.34% -0.95% 5.52% Star Bulk Carriers Corp. -0.61% 2.37% 2.63% -22.13% -38.48% -10.28%

For the past year Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A has 5.52% stronger performance while Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has -10.28% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Star Bulk Carriers Corp. beats Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of August 29, 2018, the company had a fleet of 111 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.67 million deadweight ton (dwt), including 17 Newcastlemax, 20 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 16 Ultramax, and 12 Supramax vessels. It also provides vessel management services to dry bulk vessels of various sizes. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.