Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A (GMLPP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)

Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP) and Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) compete with each other in the Shipping sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Hoegh LNG Partners LP 18 3.56 N/A 1.72 10.29

Table 1 demonstrates Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A and Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A and Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A 0.00% 0% 0% Hoegh LNG Partners LP 0.00% 15.4% 5.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A and Hoegh LNG Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A 0 0 0 0.00 Hoegh LNG Partners LP 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Hoegh LNG Partners LP has a consensus price target of $17, with potential upside of 11.62%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A and Hoegh LNG Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 41% respectively. Comparatively, 12.91% are Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A 1.22% 3.1% 1.51% 2.4% -1.65% 7.87% Hoegh LNG Partners LP -1.61% 1.14% -9% 0.91% -3.07% 15.24%

For the past year Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A has weaker performance than Hoegh LNG Partners LP

Summary

Hoegh LNG Partners LP beats Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A on 8 of the 9 factors.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2017, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. HÃ¶egh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP is a subsidiary of HÃ¶egh LNG Holdings Ltd.