Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A (GMLPP) and Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Comparison side by side

As Shipping businesses, Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP) and Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Euronav NV 9 2.50 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A and Euronav NV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP) and Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A 0.00% 0% 0% Euronav NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A 1.22% 3.1% 1.51% 2.4% -1.65% 7.87% Euronav NV -7.27% -11.28% -9.95% 8.79% -0.36% 21.5%

For the past year Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A has weaker performance than Euronav NV

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages a fleet of vessels for the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of August 23, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 56 double hulled vessels, including 30 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 19 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.