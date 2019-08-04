Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A (GMLPP) and Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Comparison side by side

As Shipping businesses, Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP) and Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A
|25
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Euronav NV
|9
|2.50
|N/A
|-0.25
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A and Euronav NV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP) and Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Euronav NV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A
|1.22%
|3.1%
|1.51%
|2.4%
|-1.65%
|7.87%
|Euronav NV
|-7.27%
|-11.28%
|-9.95%
|8.79%
|-0.36%
|21.5%
For the past year Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A has weaker performance than Euronav NV
Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages a fleet of vessels for the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of August 23, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 56 double hulled vessels, including 30 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 19 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.
