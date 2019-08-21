Golar Lng LTD (Usd) (GLNG) Share Value Declined While Capital International Sarl Decreased Position; As Neogenomics (NEO) Share Price Rose, Kopp Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Holding by $345,600

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 17,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 396,327 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11 million, down from 413,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $25.48. About 520,291 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd (Usd) (GLNG) by 26.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 15,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The institutional investor held 44,100 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $930,000, down from 59,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd (Usd) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $13.28. About 595,011 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/03/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT CREATES OBLIGATIONS ON CO TO PROGRESS FEED WORK, BE READY FOR VESSEL CONVERSION FROM JULY 1 ONWARDS; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – UNDERLYING THESIS OF A SUSTAINABLE RECOVERY IN SHIPPING MARKET FROM 3Q 2018 DOES REMAIN INTACT; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 19/03/2018 – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO BECOME CFO, DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 31/05/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Dividend information; 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 16/04/2018 – First LNG shipment from Cameroon delayed until late April -spokesman; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR NAMES BRIAN TIENZO CEO, CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 18/05/2018 – Golar’s Cameroon LNG project ships first cargo – sources, data

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.33 EPS, up 13.16% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.37 actual EPS reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% EPS growth.

More notable recent Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “LNG ‘Problem Child’ Dynagas Partners Is Still Problematic – Benzinga” on June 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Escalated Costs Dampen Southwest’s (LUV) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For May 21, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “An Investor’s Guide to Liquefied Natural Gas Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on December 01, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Are Buying Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) – Yahoo News” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

More notable recent NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NeoGenomics (NEO) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) CEO Doug VanOort on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NeoGenomics Q2 revenue up 50%; earnings down 66%; shares down 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Neogenomics Inc (NEO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why NeoGenomics Stock Rose 74% in the First Half of the Year – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $252.21M and $123.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Upland Software Inc. by 71,173 shares to 138,058 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maxlinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 55,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,756 shares, and has risen its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP).