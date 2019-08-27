Golar Lng LTD Shs Isin Bmg9456a1009 (GLNG) Holding Has Upped by Fernwood Investment Management Llc; Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Holder Cadence Capital Management Has Lowered Holding

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 26.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 9,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The institutional investor held 25,451 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 34,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $37.7. About 976,958 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Shs Isin Bmg9456a1009 (GLNG) by 21.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc bought 18,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The institutional investor held 101,002 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, up from 83,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Shs Isin Bmg9456a1009 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.89. About 949,199 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 12/03/2018 – Angelina Rascouët: New African LNG supplier on the block: welcome Cameroon. That’s after Perenco/Golar LNG project started; 31/05/2018 – REG-GOLAR LNG LIMITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2018; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG 1Q OPER REV. $66.2M, EST. $68.9M; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR NAMES BRIAN TIENZO CEO, CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1.74B; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power Reaches Fincl Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX INCLUDING TAXES AND FINANCING COSTS IS ESTIMATED AT US$1.740 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens First Principles Advsrs holds 1.11% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) or 43,006 shares. Barclays Public Limited accumulated 140,268 shares or 0% of the stock. 29,225 are held by Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Liability Corporation. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Co holds 100 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Llc reported 0.03% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Raymond James Associates holds 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) or 131,801 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.02% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Lazard Asset Limited Com accumulated 24,862 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 70,856 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 103,265 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc accumulated 196 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc holds 7,045 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 9,410 are owned by Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Ltd invested in 42,074 shares. British Columbia Inv stated it has 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS).

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “HD Supply Holdings, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2019 First-Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in HD Supply Stock (HDS) Stock – Nasdaq” published on October 08, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “HD Supply Holdings Q1 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should We Expect From HD Supply Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HDS) Earnings In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 11, 2019 : HDS, HRB, CHS, JW.A – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $186.23M for 8.65 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Champions Oncology Inc by 150,325 shares to 273,335 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 6,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

More notable recent Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Financial Exchange Stock Talk: J Mintzmyer On Golar LNG – Seeking Alpha” published on March 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Golar LNG (GLNG) Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: A Beat in Store? – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Golar LNG bounces off YTD lows after ‘steady’ Q1 – Mintzmyer – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Exchange Stock Talk: J Mintzmyer On Tellurian And Golar LNG – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 16, 2019.