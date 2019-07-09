Golar Lng LTD Shs Isin Bmg9456a1009 (GLNG) Holding Has Upped by Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp; First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Lowered Its Nvidia (NVDA) Holding by $1.20 Million

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 42.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 6,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,911 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, down from 15,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $157.14. About 6.69 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Sitting Pretty as Analyst Day Kicks Off — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia Turing release date, news, and rumors; 10/05/2018 – ALTAIR SAYS HAS ACQUIRED GERMANY-BASED FLUIDYNA GMBH, A DEVELOPER OF NVIDIA CUDA AND GPU-BASED COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS; 09/04/2018 – Nvidia Rising: All Roads in AI Lead to Them, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Halts Test of Self-Driving Tech Following Uber Crash; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia halts self-driving tests in wake of Uber accident; 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age; 10/05/2018 – Tech Titans Nearing Record-Breaking Level Hang on Nvidia

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Shs Isin Bmg9456a1009 (GLNG) by 29.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 34,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 152,490 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 118,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Shs Isin Bmg9456a1009 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $17.97. About 388,415 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 43.41% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Limited Interim Results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortu; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO OF GOLAR AND WILL TAKE UP POSITION OF CEO AND CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS WILL STEP DOWN AS CEO OF GOLAR PARTNERS AND TAKE UP ROLE OF CFO AND DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power Reaches Fincl Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 11/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-June prices slip on healthy supply; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG: GOLAR LNG IN A PRELIM PACT, EXCHANGES HEADS OF TERMS; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,131 shares to 26,888 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Powershares Etf Senior Loan Port Nyse Arca Inc by 287,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,483 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV).

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 20,812 shares to 25,092 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,113 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company holds 2,740 shares. Korea Inv owns 387,856 shares. Finance Architects Inc owns 138 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt holds 0.96% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 21,991 shares. Coatue Mngmt Ltd reported 1.60M shares. Principal Fincl Gru accumulated 1.23M shares. Smithfield Tru has 0.01% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 491 shares. Navellier Assocs owns 1,579 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Banque Pictet And Cie invested in 0.02% or 4,670 shares. Moreover, Agf Invs America has 0.61% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Whittier Tru Of Nevada owns 0.19% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 14,250 shares. Rice Hall James And Associates Limited Liability accumulated 6,696 shares. Michigan-based Ally Financial has invested 0.51% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Farmers Retail Bank has invested 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Johnson Investment Counsel reported 6,161 shares.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83M for 45.16 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.