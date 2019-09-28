Golar Lng LTD (GLNG) Holder Marshall Wace Llp Boosted Its Holding by $7.34 Million as Stock Declined; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined While Oppenheimer & Close Has Lowered Position

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 34,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 103,836 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68M, down from 138,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video)

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd (GLNG) by 133.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 407,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 713,148 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.18M, up from 305,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.26. About 865,451 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 27/04/2018 – SKAGEN Funds Reports 4.98 % Stake in Golar LNG; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT CREATES OBLIGATIONS ON CO TO PROGRESS FEED WORK, BE READY FOR VESSEL CONVERSION FROM JULY 1 ONWARDS; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Dividend information; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 16/04/2018 – Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 11/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-June prices slip on healthy supply; 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS CELSE TO RECEIVE $1.34B UNDER PROJECT FINANCING; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1.74B

More notable recent Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Golar LNG Limited To Spin-Off Its Shipping Business – Forbes” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Golar LNG (GLNG) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should You Buy Golar LNG (GLNG) Ahead of Earnings? – Tale of the Tape – Nasdaq” published on February 26, 2015 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Golar: An Undervalued LNG Shipping Stock With 30% Upside Potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 28, 2018.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $12.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR) by 108,177 shares to 33,836 shares, valued at $3.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copa Holdin (NYSE:CPA) by 23,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,137 shares, and cut its stake in Cedar Fair Lp (NYSE:FUN).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc, which manages about $284.26M and $86.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seacor Marine Hldgs Inc by 24,861 shares to 240,256 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

