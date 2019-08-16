Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (Put) (GLNG) Share Value Declined While Jefferies Group Has Boosted Holding by $2.06 Million; Eidelman Virant Capital Position in Red Lion Hotels (RLH) Has Lifted as Shares Declined

Jefferies Group Llc increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Put) (GLNG) by 113.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc bought 98,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The institutional investor held 184,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88 million, up from 86,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.62. About 1.25 million shares traded or 14.55% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – Golar Power Reaches Fincl Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG: GOLAR LNG IN A PRELIM PACT, EXCHANGES HEADS OF TERMS; 11/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-June prices slip on healthy supply; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG – SEASONAL SOFTENING OF SHIPPING MARKET WAS ANTICIPATED AND WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT 2Q 2018 TCE, EXPECTED TO BE AROUND HALF 1Q 2018 LEVELS; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – IN EVENT THAT FID IS NOT TAKEN CUSTOMARY TERMINATION FEES APPLY; 16/04/2018 – FIRST LNG SHIPMENT FROM PERENCO’S FLOATING EXPORT PLANT IN CAMEROON DELAYED UNTIL LATE APRIL -SPOKESMAN; 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $66.2 MLN VS $57.6 MLN IN 2017 OCT-DEC QTR; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS WILL STEP DOWN AS CEO OF GOLAR PARTNERS AND TAKE UP ROLE OF CFO AND DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 27/04/2018 – SKAGEN Funds Reports 4.98 % Stake in Golar LNG

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corp (RLH) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.05% . The institutional investor held 765,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18 million, up from 710,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Red Lion Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.51. About 79,594 shares traded. Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) has declined 44.57% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RLH News: 15/05/2018 – The Island by Hotel RL Opens in Fort Walton Beach, Florida; 04/04/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE KNIGHTS INN BRAND FROM WYNDHAM HOTEL GROUP, LLC SUBSIDIARY OF WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE; 22/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – ENTERED INTO CONSULTING AGREEMENTS WITH ROGER BLOSS, BERNARD (BERNIE) MOYLE WHICH WILL CONTINUE THROUGH 2020; 22/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – BLOSS & MOYLE AGREED TO END THEIR EMPLOYMENT WITH CO EFFECTIVE MAY 31, 2018, AND START THEIR CONSULTING WORK ON JUNE 1, 2018; 02/04/2018 – RLH PROPERTIES APPROVES CAPITAL INCREASE OF MXN6.69B; 09/05/2018 – Red Lion Controls Announces Crimson 3.1 Support for OPC Unified Architecture; 17/04/2018 – Red Lion Controls Adds PID Controller Capabilities for Complete HMI Solution; 03/05/2018 – RLH Equity Partners Portfolio Companies Recognized with Awards; 22/05/2018 – RLH Corp Announces Long Term Consulting Agreement With Key Executives; 04/04/2018 – RLH Corporation Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire the Knights Inn Brand From Wyndham Hotel Group

