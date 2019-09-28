Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (Put) (GLNG) Market Value Declined While Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Increased Its Position; Oak Ridge Investments Has Increased John Bean Technologies Co (JBT) Position by $10.40 Million; Share Value Rose

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp Co (JBT) by 347.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 85,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 110,734 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.41M, up from 24,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $100.79. About 193,786 shares traded or 4.62% up from the average. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C; 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Put) (GLNG) by 6900% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 690,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The institutional investor held 700,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.94M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.26. About 865,451 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR PARTNERS SAYS GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO STEP DOWN AS CEO; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – CELSE, THE PROJECT COMPANY 50% CONTROLLED BY GOLAR POWER, WILL RECEIVE US$1.340 BLN UNDER NON-RECOURSE PROJECT FINANCING STRUCTURE; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortu; 31/05/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Dividend information; 04/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-Prices firm as fundamentals tighten, amid support from oil, coal; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR POWER REACHES FINL CLOSING ON 1.5GW SERGIPE POWER PROJECT; 18/05/2018 – Golar’s Cameroon LNG project ships first cargo – sources, data; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO OF GOLAR AND WILL TAKE UP POSITION OF CEO AND CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) (NYSE:XPO) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $4.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp (Call) (NYSE:LEN) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information (NYSE:FIS) by 3,412 shares to 57,950 shares, valued at $7.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Casella Waste Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CWST) by 8,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 380,034 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH).

