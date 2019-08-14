Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Valuation Declined While Sir Capital Management LP Cut Its Position; Adobe (ADBE) Holder Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Upped Its Stake by $27.45 Million

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 59.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 109,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 75,800 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, down from 185,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.43% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $12.65. About 1.94M shares traded or 83.19% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Limited Interim Results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – IN EVENT THAT FID IS NOT TAKEN CUSTOMARY TERMINATION FEES APPLY; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO OF GOLAR AND WILL TAKE UP POSITION OF CEO AND CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – POWER PROJECT WILL GENERATE A FORECASTED ANNUAL EBITDA OF US$323 MLN AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES, PRIOR TO ANY DISPATCH; 19/03/2018 – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO BECOME CFO, DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 12/03/2018 – Angelina Rascouët: New African LNG supplier on the block: welcome Cameroon. That’s after Perenco/Golar LNG project started; 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – CELSE, THE PROJECT COMPANY 50% CONTROLLED BY GOLAR POWER, WILL RECEIVE US$1.340 BLN UNDER NON-RECOURSE PROJECT FINANCING STRUCTURE

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 18.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 103,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 649,348 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $173.04M, up from 546,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $9.51 during the last trading session, reaching $283.66. About 2.10 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Picton Mahoney Asset holds 0.55% or 27,370 shares in its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman, Oregon-based fund reported 14,791 shares. Btc Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.74% or 17,337 shares in its portfolio. Deltec Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 35,440 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management has 2.74% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Private Wealth Ltd Com holds 3.05% or 69,519 shares in its portfolio. Oxbow Advsr Ltd Llc owns 0.03% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 903 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,799 shares. Carroll Financial Associates invested in 1,690 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Connecticut-based Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has invested 1.62% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Evercore Wealth Limited Co accumulated 200,331 shares. Moreover, Cap Invsts has 0.08% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hanson Mcclain Inc has 0.02% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,816 shares. Blume Cap Mgmt has 250 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co stated it has 57,058 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 18,226 shares to 790,223 shares, valued at $49.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 5,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,291 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV).

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.33 EPS, up 13.16% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.37 actual EPS reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% EPS growth.