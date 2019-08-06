Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Valuation Declined While Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Raised Its Stake; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Trimmed International Business Machines (IBM) Position as Stock Price Rose

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in International Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 11,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 98,877 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.95M, down from 110,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in International Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $141.82. About 502,495 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS ACKNOWLEDGES MARKET CONDITIONS ARE NOT THERE FOR ISSUANCE OF SUBORDINATED BOND WITH “EXPECTED CHARACTERISTICS”; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re DEF14A; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: IBM EARNINGS WERE NOT RELEASED; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 28/05/2018 – The chief of IBM’s supercomputer unit likes Elon Musk but ‘hates’ A.I. scaremongering; 12/04/2018 – CYBRIC and IBM Resilient Integrate to More Quickly Identify and Remediate Cyber Threats; 11/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Company Announces IBM General Manager as its CEO; 03/04/2018 – IBM Selects FANDOM SPORTS for Exclusive Blockchain Digital Mentorship Program; 13/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach Annual Financial Report

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 23.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 28,937 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 154,217 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, up from 125,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $14.56. About 129,154 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/03/2018 – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO BECOME CFO, DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR NAMES BRIAN TIENZO CEO, CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 12/03/2018 – Angelina Rascouët: New African LNG supplier on the block: welcome Cameroon. That’s after Perenco/Golar LNG project started; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX INCLUDING TAXES AND FINANCING COSTS IS ESTIMATED AT US$1.740 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Graham Robjohns Will Step Dn as CEO of Golar Partners, Named CFO and Deputy CEO of Golar LNG; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES AN OPTION, BUT NOT AN OBLIGATION, FOR BP ON A SECOND FLNG VESSEL

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $987.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 5,432 shares to 6,996 shares, valued at $415,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,565 shares, and cut its stake in Alteryx Inc.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 10.19 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 26,090 shares to 151,318 shares, valued at $7.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 58.Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 32,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).