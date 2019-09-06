Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Valuation Declined While Electron Capital Partners Lowered by $4.04 Million Its Stake; As Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Stock Price Declined, Holder Fortress Investment Group Decreased by $3.21 Million Its Position

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 84,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 673,628 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98 million, down from 758,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $38.97. About 293,521 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 21/05/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Receives the Requisite Consents Pursuant to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for Outstan; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Gaming and Leisure to Pay $1.21B Ex-Items for Substantially All Tropicana’s Real Estat; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES LP – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITION; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Gaming & Leisure Properties Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Fincl Officer William Clifford’s Retirement; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF ASSETS OF TROPICANA; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $221.3M, EST. $222.0M; 06/03/2018 Gaming and Leisure Volume Jumps Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NOTES WILL BE OFFERED IN TWO TRANCHES, FIRST OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2025 AND SECOND OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2028

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 46.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 192,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 219,278 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63M, down from 411,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.69. About 706,217 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/03/2018 – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO BECOME CFO, DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1.74B; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – IN EVENT THAT FID IS NOT TAKEN CUSTOMARY TERMINATION FEES APPLY; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 27/04/2018 – SKAGEN Funds Reports 4.98 % Stake in Golar LNG; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES AN OPTION, BUT NOT AN OBLIGATION, FOR BP ON A SECOND FLNG VESSEL; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR PARTNERS SAYS GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO STEP DOWN AS CEO; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $66.2 MLN VS $57.6 MLN IN 2017 OCT-DEC QTR; 04/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-Prices firm as fundamentals tighten, amid support from oil, coal

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $932.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 175,952 shares to 692,065 shares, valued at $87.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tellurian Inc New by 1.14 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.62 actual EPS reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.90% EPS growth.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.18 million for 11.74 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Ltd Liability holds 2.44M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Pggm holds 1.63% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) or 8.28M shares. Tcw Gru reported 250,000 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 52,964 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 6,732 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). 5,571 are owned by Blair William And Il. Comm National Bank stated it has 6,715 shares. Pnc Fin Services Grp invested in 0% or 1,617 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 159,983 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.02% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Whittier Tru holds 325 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Com stated it has 721 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley owns 4.17 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $187,850 activity.