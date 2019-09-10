Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Valuation Declined While Electron Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Stake; Genpact Limited (G) Shareholder Bain Capital Investors Has Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Rose

Bain Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 8.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The institutional investor held 32.04 million shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13B, down from 40.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bain Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $40.82. About 1.11M shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.93 BLN TO $3.0 BLN; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q REV. $689M, EST. $680.8M; 15/05/2018 – Banks Caught Between a Rock and a Digital Place in Their Transformation Journeys, Finds Genpact Research; 27/03/2018 – Casino says sale process of Via Varejo unit continuing; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 10; 05/03/2018 Genpact Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 30/05/2018 – Warburg to Invest $1 Billion to Help Ex-Genpact Execs With Deals; 17/05/2018 – Genpact Named a Leader in Procurement Services in IDC MarketScape Report; 17/05/2018 – Times of India: Genpact co may get Hexaware, Mphasis bids; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Net $64.7M

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 46.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 192,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 219,278 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63 million, down from 411,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.54% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.75. About 1.99 million shares traded or 61.89% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 27/04/2018 – SKAGEN Funds Reports 4.98 % Stake in Golar LNG; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 16/04/2018 – Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX INCLUDING TAXES AND FINANCING COSTS IS ESTIMATED AT US$1.740 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Limited Interim Results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 18/05/2018 – Golar’s Cameroon LNG project ships first cargo – sources, data; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – UNDERLYING THESIS OF A SUSTAINABLE RECOVERY IN SHIPPING MARKET FROM 3Q 2018 DOES REMAIN INTACT

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $783.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 807,596 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $89.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 303,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 809,163 shares, and has risen its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold G shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.17M shares. The Guernsey-based Bluecrest Capital Management has invested 0.02% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Cwm Lc accumulated 97,031 shares. J Goldman And Limited Partnership owns 170,289 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Comml Bank owns 31,193 shares. 246,290 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement. Sigma Planning Corp has 0.01% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 6,761 shares. Prelude Management Limited Liability Corp reported 235 shares. Capital Guardian Tru owns 108,725 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Moreover, Junto Capital Mngmt Lp has 1.88% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 930,356 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership holds 0.26% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) or 3.17 million shares. 564,002 are held by Royal Retail Bank Of Canada. Barclays Plc invested 0% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Utd Advisers Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).