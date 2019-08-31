Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Stock Price Declined While Apis Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.47 Million; Golden Gate Private Equity Has Lifted Its Holding in Ares Capital (ARCC) by $739,500

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 43,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 522,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.96M, up from 479,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Ares Capital Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.86. About 1.16 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 27/04/2018 – Ares EIF to Sell Brooklyn Navy Yard Power Plant to Axium; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q CORE EPS 39C, EST. 38C; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD 0645.HK – EXPECTED NET LOSS MAINLY DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE DURING YEAR BY ABOUT 20% TO 25%; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management LLC Exits Position in Inspired Entertainment; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Ares Xxxviii Clo Ltd; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD – EXPECTS A NET LOSS FOR FY; 02/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Intends to Recommend Proceeding with Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd Nts In Connection With Reissue; 06/03/2018 – Curetis subsidiary Ares Genetics wins incubator stay in Silicon Valley; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 22.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The institutional investor held 244,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15M, down from 314,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.71. About 2.86 million shares traded or 154.38% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – Golar Power Reaches Fincl Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 16/04/2018 – Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG: GOLAR LNG IN A PRELIM PACT, EXCHANGES HEADS OF TERMS; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1.74B; 11/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-June prices slip on healthy supply; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES AN OPTION, BUT NOT AN OBLIGATION, FOR BP ON A SECOND FLNG VESSEL; 27/04/2018 – SKAGEN Funds Reports 4.98 % Stake in Golar LNG; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $66.2 MLN VS $57.6 MLN IN 2017 OCT-DEC QTR; 18/05/2018 – Golar’s Cameroon LNG project ships first cargo – sources, data; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT, EXCHANGED HOT FOR CHARTER AGREEMENT WITH BP MAURITANIA INVESTMENTS, BP SENEGAL INVESTMENTS

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $242,413 activity. On Monday, June 10 the insider Kelly Daniel G Jr bought $81,045. On Tuesday, August 6 the insider ROLL PENELOPE F bought $36,720.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paw Capital Corporation reported 0.68% stake. Arcadia Inv Management Corporation Mi holds 900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Joel Isaacson Ltd Company stated it has 11,503 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cls Invs Ltd Company invested in 0% or 124 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Company (Trc) reported 6,842 shares. 751,791 are owned by Philadelphia Financial Of San Francisco Ltd Liability Corporation. Wespac owns 0.74% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 61,783 shares. North Star Mgmt accumulated 300 shares. Invesco stated it has 696,995 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Regions Financial Corp has 10,079 shares. Moreover, Cypress Cap Management Ltd (Wy) has 0.28% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Hl Fincl Limited Co stated it has 0.06% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Perkins Coie Trust Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Seabridge Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.72% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). State Street stated it has 110,389 shares.

