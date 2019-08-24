Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Stock Price Declined While Apis Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding; Glynn Capital Management Has Lowered Splunk (SPLK) Stake by $2.40 Million

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 22.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The institutional investor held 244,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15 million, down from 314,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.66% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $12.33. About 1.34M shares traded or 26.60% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG – SEASONAL SOFTENING OF SHIPPING MARKET WAS ANTICIPATED AND WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT 2Q 2018 TCE, EXPECTED TO BE AROUND HALF 1Q 2018 LEVELS; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – UNDERLYING THESIS OF A SUSTAINABLE RECOVERY IN SHIPPING MARKET FROM 3Q 2018 DOES REMAIN INTACT; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – IN EVENT THAT FID IS NOT TAKEN CUSTOMARY TERMINATION FEES APPLY; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR NAMES BRIAN TIENZO CEO, CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT; 16/04/2018 – Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortu; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Limited Interim Results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS WILL STEP DOWN AS CEO OF GOLAR PARTNERS AND TAKE UP ROLE OF CFO AND DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (SPLK) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 19,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 173,339 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.60M, down from 192,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $118.56. About 6.04 million shares traded or 191.88% up from the average. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9C; 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – Splunk Customers Accelerate Business Value Through Artificial Intelligence; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c

