Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Shareholder Electron Capital Partners Has Lowered Stake; As Encana (ECA) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 46.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 192,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 219,278 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63M, down from 411,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.12. About 431,728 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 43.41% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortu; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR PARTNERS SAYS GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO STEP DOWN AS CEO; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS WILL STEP DOWN AS CEO OF GOLAR PARTNERS AND TAKE UP ROLE OF CFO AND DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG – SEASONAL SOFTENING OF SHIPPING MARKET WAS ANTICIPATED AND WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT 2Q 2018 TCE, EXPECTED TO BE AROUND HALF 1Q 2018 LEVELS; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – CELSE, THE PROJECT COMPANY 50% CONTROLLED BY GOLAR POWER, WILL RECEIVE US$1.340 BLN UNDER NON-RECOURSE PROJECT FINANCING STRUCTURE; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG 1Q OPER REV. $66.2M, EST. $68.9M; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Limited Interim Results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 04/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-Prices firm as fundamentals tighten, amid support from oil, coal

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 266.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 149,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 206,105 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, up from 56,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.94. About 15.13 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 05/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY CEO GREAGER FORMERLY OF ENCANA OIL & GAS; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $631.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp by 55,994 shares to 1.65 million shares, valued at $25.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 19,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,607 shares, and cut its stake in Hess Midstream Partners Lp.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $783.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tellurian Inc New by 1.14M shares to 3.07M shares, valued at $34.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 807,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).

