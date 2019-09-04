Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Shareholder Electron Capital Partners Cut Its Position by $4.04 Million; Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $432,783; Shares Rose

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 46.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 192,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 219,278 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63M, down from 411,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.27% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 2.38 million shares traded or 104.99% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/03/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO OF GOLAR AND WILL TAKE UP POSITION OF CEO AND CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Limited Interim Results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power Reaches Fincl Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS WILL STEP DOWN AS CEO OF GOLAR PARTNERS AND TAKE UP ROLE OF CFO AND DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – CELSE, THE PROJECT COMPANY 50% CONTROLLED BY GOLAR POWER, WILL RECEIVE US$1.340 BLN UNDER NON-RECOURSE PROJECT FINANCING STRUCTURE; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX INCLUDING TAXES AND FINANCING COSTS IS ESTIMATED AT US$1.740 BLN; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG – SEASONAL SOFTENING OF SHIPPING MARKET WAS ANTICIPATED AND WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT 2Q 2018 TCE, EXPECTED TO BE AROUND HALF 1Q 2018 LEVELS

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 3,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 159,250 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.78 million, down from 162,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $136.04. About 18.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser It could give Silicon Valley more influence in the Trump administration; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CLOUD GROSS MARGIN FLAT COMPARED TO 3Q; 02/04/2018 – Compuware’s New Automated Receive Order System Greatly Simplifies Ordering and Delivery of Maintenance; 27/04/2018 – MSFT SAYS ITS ROLE IN LUNDGREN CASE IS BEING MISREPRESENTED; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY ’19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21PCT- CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – NTT DATA Study Shows Leadership Alignment is Key to Creating Successful Automation Ecosystem; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Co Mn stated it has 57.83 million shares or 2.03% of all its holdings. Rmsincerbeaux Mgmt Limited Liability holds 80,050 shares or 7.61% of its portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers, a Oregon-based fund reported 10,499 shares. Ashford Management Inc accumulated 15,171 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Wi owns 0.8% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 52,449 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Incorporated reported 38.53M shares stake. Cannell Peter B Inc has 4.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 108,449 were reported by Lee Danner & Bass. Highstreet Asset holds 229,795 shares or 1.55% of its portfolio. Wisconsin-based North Star Asset Management has invested 1.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Founders Fincl Secs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,336 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Ariel Limited Liability reported 3.82% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gp Ltd Liability Corp holds 95,293 shares. Mcrae Mgmt has invested 5.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cidel Asset Mngmt Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 293,420 shares.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $864.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 5,295 shares to 76,293 shares, valued at $5.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,594 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.62 actual EPS reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.90% EPS growth.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $783.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 807,596 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $89.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in El Paso Elec Co (NYSE:EE) by 310,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 962,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

More notable recent Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: SRPT, GLNG, OLED – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Golar LNG (GLNG) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Strong Travel Demand Aid Alaska Air’s (ALK) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Global LNG Surges: Buy The Stock Of The Decade – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2018.