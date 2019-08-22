Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Position Increased by Guggenheim Capital Llc; Markel Has Decreased Its Position in John Deere (DE) by $14.23 Million as Stock Price Rose

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 698.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 160,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The institutional investor held 183,685 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87M, up from 23,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.19. About 165,380 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GOLAR’S SHARE OF ANNUAL EBITDA FROM EFFECTIVE INTEREST IN POWER STATION AND FSRU IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND $100 MLN

Markel Corp decreased its stake in John Deere (DE) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp sold 89,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.78M, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in John Deere for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $153.47. About 407,360 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES DOWN DOUBLE DIGITS; 17/05/2018 – Robust Profit Growth Expected From Deere — Earnings Preview; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO: AGRICUTURE FUNDAMENTALS BETTER THAN 12 MONTHS AGO; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS COMPANY MAY SWITCH INPUT MATERIALS DUE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE NET SALES AND REVENUE INCREASED 29 PERCENT, TO $10.720 BILLION, FOR THE SECOND QUARTER; 21/03/2018 – Deere Is On the Hunt for More Deals in Precision Agriculture; 03/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $159 FROM $172; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – NEW QUARTERLY RATE REPRESENTS AN ADDITIONAL 9 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PREVIOUS LEVEL – AN INCREASE OF 15 PERCENT; 28/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2,957 shares to 43,629 shares, valued at $5.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 1,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,622 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

More notable recent Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Golar LNG Limited 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “GLNG Crosses Critical Technical Indicator – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “An Investor’s Guide to Liquefied Natural Gas Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 01, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burns J W holds 1,375 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Payden And Rygel holds 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 500 shares. Btr Cap Management Incorporated stated it has 4,236 shares. Birch Hill Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 5,010 shares. E&G LP has invested 0.21% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). First Personal Financial stated it has 40,255 shares. Hugh Johnson Lc reported 0.16% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Lifeplan Group holds 0.02% or 265 shares in its portfolio. Elm Advsr Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 2,855 shares. Howland Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 15,482 shares. Schwerin Boyle Cap holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 50,100 shares. The New Hampshire-based Loudon Inv Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.21% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Columbia Asset Management accumulated 4,291 shares. Summit Secs Group Ltd holds 1,500 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advisors accumulated 28,386 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Deere Reports Q3 Earnings Miss, Cuts Guidance – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Short Deere – The Rally Was Unwarranted – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Market Remains On Edge As Tensions Between U.S., China Continue – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amgen, Aramark, Chevron, Deere, Exxon, Hecla, Occidental, Urban Outfitters, Whiting and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Deere Analyst Says Company Took Earnings Miss And Guidance Cut ‘In Stride’ – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) by 120,000 shares to 298,000 shares, valued at $23.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan (NYSE:JPM) by 3,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).