Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Market Value Declined While Electron Capital Partners Decreased by $4.04 Million Its Holding; Seizert Capital Partners Has Lifted Matthews Intl Cl A (MATW) Position

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 46.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 192,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 219,278 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63 million, down from 411,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.97% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $13.39. About 1.29M shares traded or 23.68% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 16/04/2018 – FIRST LNG SHIPMENT FROM PERENCO’S FLOATING EXPORT PLANT IN CAMEROON DELAYED UNTIL LATE APRIL -SPOKESMAN; 31/05/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Dividend information; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 31/05/2018 – REG-GOLAR LNG LIMITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2018; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS CELSE TO RECEIVE $1.34B UNDER PROJECT FINANCING; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortu; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power Reaches Fincl Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Matthews Intl Corp Cl A (MATW) by 106.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 33,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.03% . The institutional investor held 64,300 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38M, up from 31,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Matthews Intl Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $999.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $31.5. About 94,103 shares traded. Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) has declined 33.24% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MATW News: 19/04/2018 – Matthews International Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Matthews Short-Interest Ratio Rises 15% to 10 Days; 26/04/2018 – MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL CORP – REAFFIRMS RAISED EXPECTATIONS FOR FISCAL 2018; 27/04/2018 – $MATW another poor quarter, no organic growth, margins decline, still bloated with debt. Company is so opaque, it cannot provide a balance sheet or cash flow st in its press release; 09/03/2018 – Matthews Short-Interest Ratio Rises 74% to 9 Days; 05/04/2018 – ESPN: Sources: Ex-Bills WR Jordan Matthews to sign with Patriots; 10/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Contract Details: Patriots, Matthews, Eagles, Rodgers, Bills; 05/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Patriots To Sign WR Jordan Matthews; 26/04/2018 – MATTHEWS REAFFIRMS RAISED VIEWS FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/05/2018 – Matthews Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.33 earnings per share, up 13.16% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% EPS growth.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $783.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 303,982 shares to 809,163 shares, valued at $42.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 175,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 692,065 shares, and has risen its stake in El Paso Elec Co (NYSE:EE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold MATW shares while 51 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 25.54 million shares or 2.89% less from 26.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW). Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated invested in 176,571 shares or 0% of the stock. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 907 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 48,133 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bahl Gaynor holds 0.01% or 26,153 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Company reported 5,728 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 1,720 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackenzie Finance Corp has 0.01% invested in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW). Cwm Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW). Franklin Inc reported 0.06% in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 79,549 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has 67,795 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 79,926 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc reported 57 shares.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45B and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited Com by 6,812 shares to 3,782 shares, valued at $530,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deluxe Corp Com (NYSE:DLX) by 81,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 386,852 shares, and cut its stake in Nelnet Inc Cl A (NYSE:NNI).