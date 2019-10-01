Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Market Valuation Declined While Steinberg Asset Management Boosted Holding; Sloane Robinson Llp Holds Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA)

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 43.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 96,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 317,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.81 million, up from 220,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $435.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $167.23. About 14.66 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 17/04/2018 – KBS Fashion Group Limited Announces Signing of Cooperative Agreement to Open Amazon and Alibaba Express Online Stores; 13/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trade war or not, China is closing the gap on U.S. in technology IP race; 02/04/2018 – Hungry tech giant Alibaba Group Holding swallows up China’s biggest food delivery app; 06/03/2018 – SAIC TO DEEPEN COOPERATION WITH ALIBABA ON CAR-SHARING PLATFORM; 26/03/2018 – UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School Kick Off eFounders Initiative for Asian Entrepreneurs; 26/03/2018 – Alibaba and Ford unveil car vending machine in Guangzhou; 09/04/2018 – SenseTime: Alibaba Group Led Funding Round; 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 43,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 1.69M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.15M, up from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $12.99. About 1.06M shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 18/05/2018 – Golar’s Cameroon LNG project ships first cargo – sources, data; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD, A 9-MONTH DELAY TO START-UP OF 13.2MTPA FREEPORT LNG PLANT HAS BEEN CONFIRMED; 27/04/2018 – SKAGEN Funds Reports 4.98 % Stake in Golar LNG; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – REG-GOLAR LNG LIMITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2018; 16/04/2018 – Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT CREATES OBLIGATIONS ON CO TO PROGRESS FEED WORK, BE READY FOR VESSEL CONVERSION FROM JULY 1 ONWARDS; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 04/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-Prices firm as fundamentals tighten, amid support from oil, coal; 06/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Golar LNG $GLNG Share Price

