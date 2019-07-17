Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Holder Steinberg Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position as Share Price Declined; Goodhaven Capital Management Has Boosted Position in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL)

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 8,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,075 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, up from 86,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $63.16. About 9.34 million shares traded or 87.78% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 24/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES SAYS INTENDS TO EXPAND EXISTING CODESHARE RELATIONSHIP WITH JET AIRWAYS TO PROVIDE ACCESS TO OTHER DESTINATIONS IN INDIA; 29/05/2018 – Monroe Energy shuts gasoline unit at Trainer, PA, refinery for a week; 03/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – NEW YORK TRANSPORTATION DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION ISSUED SPECIAL FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2018 IN AMOUNT OF $1.38 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Delta Board of Directors Names Michael Huerta as Newest Member; 30/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines is the second-biggest U.S. carrier; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q EPS 65c-EPS 75c; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q PRASM 14.74 Cents, Up 4.3%; 14/05/2018 – DELTA AIR SEES ROUTE NEWS `IN NEAR FUTURE’ AFTER U.A.E. ACCORD; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE ON A.B. WON GUAM INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AUTHORITY’S BAA2 SENIOR LIEN REVENUE BONDS RATING; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- INCIDENT OCCURRED FROM SEPT 26 TO OCT 12 2017; CUSTOMER PAYMENT INFORMATION FOR 24 7.Al CLIENTS INCLUDING CO’S MAY HAVE BEEN ACCESSED

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 96,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.64M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.64 million, down from 1.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.19. About 698,486 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 43.41% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortu; 12/03/2018 – Angelina Rascouët: New African LNG supplier on the block: welcome Cameroon. That’s after Perenco/Golar LNG project started; 16/04/2018 – First LNG shipment from Cameroon delayed until late April -spokesman; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – IN EVENT THAT FID IS NOT TAKEN CUSTOMARY TERMINATION FEES APPLY; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1.74B; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG – SEASONAL SOFTENING OF SHIPPING MARKET WAS ANTICIPATED AND WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT 2Q 2018 TCE, EXPECTED TO BE AROUND HALF 1Q 2018 LEVELS; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS CELSE TO RECEIVE $1.34B UNDER PROJECT FINANCING; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR PARTNERS SAYS GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO STEP DOWN AS CEO; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $66.2 MLN VS $57.6 MLN IN 2017 OCT-DEC QTR; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ws Mgmt Lllp invested 0.74% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Paloma Prns Mngmt Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 14,859 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.05% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 92,849 shares. 260,624 are owned by Citigroup. Bridges Invest Mngmt has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 44,910 are owned by Kwmg. Moreover, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Limited Liability has 0.89% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 59,333 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 46,887 shares. Leuthold Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 80,129 shares. Affinity Investment Advisors Ltd Com owns 150,525 shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. Cohen Steers Incorporated holds 0% or 361 shares in its portfolio. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Natixis Advsrs LP stated it has 0.08% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Blair William And Company Il, Illinois-based fund reported 35,987 shares. Cadence Ltd accumulated 15,796 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $264.75 million activity. Shares for $265.23 million were bought by BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. $249,743 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was bought by BLAKE FRANCIS S.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25 million and $123.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 21,620 shares to 72,380 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,653 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.27 EPS, up 28.95% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.37 actual EPS reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.03% EPS growth.